Trevor Siemian on struggles: 'I've got to play better'

Denver's 42-point explosion against the Cowboys in Week 2 is a performance that now feels ancient and from another time entirely.

The Broncos sport the NFL's worst scoring offense since Week 3, with a ground game that has fallen apart and a quarterback in Trevor Siemian whose passer rating is third-worst in the league above just DeShone Kizer and Joe Flacco.

Coach Vance Joseph emphatically defended his quarterback this week, saying "it's not a Trevor problem, it's a unit problem," but Siemian on Wednesday put the weight on himself after Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Chargers.

"I wasn't holding up my end of the bargain, so it's tough to get on guys when you're not playing well," Siemian said, per The Denver Post. "I've got to play better, and it starts with me. We have great leadership on offense, and guys are frankly embarrassed with what we put out there last Sunday. So we got to play better, I've got to play better and everybody knows that."

Siemian has shown he can direct the attack, looking like a star-in-the-making earlier in the year, when the running game was popping and the offensive line was keeping him upright. The past month of game tape, though, shows a young signal-caller struggling behind a faulty front five, constantly throwing under duress and making mistakes in an offense falling apart around him.

Still, Siemian has made his share of crucial errors along the way.

"It's frustrating. I'd be lying to you if I didn't say that, because you know you can play better and you feel like you let your guys down," Siemian said. "You let your teammates down when you don't play well. And, as a quarterback, you touch it every time so it doesn't matter what everyone's doing around you."

The good news for Siemian? The season isn't even half over, with plenty of time to rewrite the narrative. The bad? Denver faces a balanced and proven Chiefs team on Monday night before embarking on a vicious slate of games against the Eagles, Patriots, Bengals and Raiders.

Jumping back on course against Kansas City would serve as a much-needed first step.