Corey Davis 'improved' despite missing past 5 games

Corey Davis is expected to return to the playing field following the Tennessee Titans' bye this week.

The first-round rookie hasn't played since Week 2 while dealing with a hamstring injury. He also missed the entire preseason due to the same issue. Despite playing just 63 snaps this season, Davis believes he'll return a better player after missing the past five games.

"I've improved a lot," Davis said, via The Tennessean. "I haven't been able to physically do everything that I want to, but mentally, I'm in the game, in the film room, just making sure I can stay on top of everything so when I get back I can hit the ground running."

The rookie's return to the lineup could help open a struggling passing game.

Marcus Mariota is averaging 216.8 passing yards per game, the lowest of his career. He's also on pace for career-worsts in yards per attempt (7.4), TD-INT ratio (1.0), and passer rating (83.1).

Davis displayed in Week 1 -- the only time he has been somewhat healthy -- he can be a playmaker on the outside, catching six passes for 69 yards, including a strong 23-yard go-up-and-get-it snag. The rookie's athleticism and run-after-catch ability will help expand a Titans offense that has been far too restricted the past few weeks.