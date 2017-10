Next Gen Stat: Joe Flacco has gone 3-for-15 on passes of 20+ air yards so far this season, with 0 TDs and 2 INTs.

Solid secondary: The Ravens defense has yielded a 70.6 passer rating to opposing QBs so far this season (3rd-best in NFL).

Achilles heel: The Ravens have allowed 1,017 rushing yards so far this season (most in NFL).