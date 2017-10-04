News  

 

 

Game facts: Dolphins at Ravens (Dolphins facts)

Next Gen Stat:  Jay Ajayi saw 82.6 percent of his carries come against loaded boxes in Week 7, 2nd-most among all RBs (min. 10 carries). 

Different QB styles:  In Week 7, Matt Moore averaged 11.1 air yards per pass attempt, while Jay Cutler averaged just 8.1. 

Improved pass rush:  In their last three games (all wins), the Dolphins defense has generated pressure on over 30 percent of opponent passing plays. 

On target: Jarvis Landry has been targeted 68 times this season (2nd-most in NFL, trailing only Antonio Brown). 

