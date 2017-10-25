Samsung S Pen presents: NFL Halloween costumes

Maybe it's not "the best," but Halloween has got to be the most fun holiday on the calendar. Costumes and candy? That's a tough combo to beat.

With the magic of the Samsung S Pen, we've imagined Halloween costumes for a few NFL superstars.

Rob Gronkowski's uncommon combination of size, speed, and catching ability seem like the Patriots' monstrous tight end was created in a lab; thus, Franken-Gronk.

Blake Bortles as a hot dog? Listen, let's not worry about all of these making sense. Trust the process.

Alex Smith is a legitimate MVP candidate in 2017, drawing blood from opposing defenses (so to speak), so we think the Chiefs QB could totally rock a vampire costume this year.