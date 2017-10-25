Panthers sign Roberto Aguayo to practice squad

Roberto Aguayo has resurfaced in the NFC South.

The Carolina Panthers signed the embattled kicker to the practice squad Wednesday as Graham Gano deals with some knee soreness.

This is the first time we've heard Aguayo's name mentioned in the trades since the end of training camp when he was released by the Chicago Bears.

Aguayo, of course, was drafted in the second round by and enjoyed a unfortunate run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. After struggling in his rookie year, Aguayo found himself locked in a preseason kicking death match with veteran booter Nick Folk. Two preseason games in, Folk won, and Aguayo was cut on national (premium) television.

In Charlotte, Aguayo has an opportunity, however short it might be, to get some more reps and boost his confidence as he attempts to resurrect his dormant career.