Matt Prater signing three-year extension with Lions

Matt Prater is staying in Motown.

The Lions are signing the Pro Bowl kicker to a three-year contract extension worth $11.4 million with a max value of $12.15 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Prater's deal includes a $3.6 million signing bonus and will be signed Wednesday.

One of the league's top booters, Prater was in the final season of a three-year pact in Detroit and will now be under contract through 2020.

Since joining the Lions in 2014 from Denver, Prater has been an above-average kicker, ranking 11th with 85 made field goals and 13th in points (355). He has made 10 of his 12 field goal attempts this season with a long of 58 yards.