Carson Wentz, Amari Cooper among Players of Week

There were plenty of outstanding performances in Week 7, but a second-year quarterback in Philadelphia and a rookie safety in Chicago were particularly impressive, leading their respective teams to victories and were among the Players of the Week named by the NFL on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was honored as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The second overall pick of the 2016 draft passed for 268 yards and four scores in leading Philadelphia over the Washington Redskins on Monday night. The North Dakota State product also ran for 63 yards, including a couple of Houdini-esque escapes from Redskins pass-rushers.

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Jackson ran back a fumble recovery 75 yards on the game's opening possession and returned an interception of Cam Newton 76 yards for a score early in the second quarter. The rookie out of Alabama became the first NFL player to score multiple defensive touchdowns of 75 yards or more in a game, leading Chicago to a 17-13 victory over Carolina.

The NFC Special Teams Player of the Week was Minnesota Vikings kicker Kai Forbath. Forbath booted six field goals -- including a 52-yarder -- to propel the Vikings over the Ravens.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Cooper broke out of his season-long slump with 11 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns in Oakland's 31-30 win over Kansas City. In his previous six games, Cooper had just 146 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard took home AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. On a day where defenses ruled, Byard was the difference, registering three interceptions in Tennessee's 12-9 overtime victory to keep the Browns winless.

The AFC Special Teams Player of the Week was Los Angeles Chargers receiver/returner Travis Benjamin. Benjamin scored on a 64-yard punt return in the first quarter of Sunday's 21-0 shutout of the Denver Broncos. The University of Miami product also added a 42-yard touchdown reception late in the game to seal the win.