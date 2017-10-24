Nothing can keep Sir Purple Heart from the Vikings

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Oct 24, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

In the Vikings family, Garry Lodoen is known as "Sir Purple Heart" because he bleeds purple AND he's a Purple Heart recipient.

A veteran from the Vietnam War, Lodoen has been a valued Vikings season ticket holder for the past 20 years. Unfortunately, this year, Lodoen suffered a stroke and while it is a long recovery, nothing will stop Garry and his wife from cheering his Vikings in person.

"The Vikings mean more to us than anything besides our marriage," said Lodoen. "We plan on being at every game and we would love to see them in the Super Bowl."

Lodoen currently attends the games with a walker, so he might not be blowing into the Gjallarhorn just yet, but his dedication and heart are undeniable. With opponents trying to storm out of Minnesota with a win, it's always nice to have a war hero on your side.