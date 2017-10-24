This Pro Bowl RB makes millions yet drives a $2 car

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 24th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Cowboys RB Alfred Morris drives a 26-year-old car

Talk about staying humble. Morris signed a $5.5 million contract last year yet drives a $2 car called "Bentley."

Chiefs RB Charcandrick West shows no mercy when it comes to Madden

Vikings DE Everson Griffen loves the kids

Are the Dolphins better than we thought?

Chiefs Rookie Kareem Hunt is a 5-10, 210-pound wrecking ball

