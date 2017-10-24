This Pro Bowl RB makes millions yet drives a $2 car

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 24th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Cowboys RB Alfred Morris drives a 26-year-old car
Talk about staying humble. Morris signed a $5.5 million contract last year yet drives a $2 car called "Bentley."
Chiefs RB Charcandrick West shows no mercy when it comes to Madden
Vikings DE Everson Griffen loves the kids
I will get one for the little guy. #G2G https://t.co/IeM9ozT0o5â Everson Griffen (@EversonGriffen) October 24, 2017
Are the Dolphins better than we thought?
The @MiamiDolphins are 13-4 in their last 17 games. The only teams with more wins in that span are the @Patriots & @Chiefs (15 apiece).â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 24, 2017
Chiefs Rookie Kareem Hunt is a 5-10, 210-pound wrecking ball
Kareem Hunt has already broken more tackles on 124 carries (37) than Zeke Elliott did on 322 last year (36)â Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) October 23, 2017