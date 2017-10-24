This Pro Bowl RB makes millions yet drives a $2 car

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 24th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Cowboys RB Alfred Morris drives a 26-year-old car

Talk about staying humble. Morris signed a $5.5 million contract last year yet drives a $2 car called "Bentley."

Chiefs RB Charcandrick West shows no mercy when it comes to Madden

So what I'm suppose to do ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½he said he knew how to play and could beat me pic.twitter.com/bZz3KeAq7D â Charcandrick West (@Charcandrick26) October 23, 2017

Vikings DE Everson Griffen loves the kids

Are the Dolphins better than we thought?

The @MiamiDolphins are 13-4 in their last 17 games. The only teams with more wins in that span are the @Patriots & @Chiefs (15 apiece). â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 24, 2017

Chiefs Rookie Kareem Hunt is a 5-10, 210-pound wrecking ball