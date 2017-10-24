LeBron on the Browns: 'I ain't been 1-22 at nothing'

The Cleveland Browns need help.

The team is winless as we near the season's halfway point and sit an unsightly 1-22 since the start of the 2016 season. Hue Jackson may yet still be a successful NFL head coach, but it could take him years -- decades even -- to sniff a lifetime record of .500 given the hole he's dug himself. Not good.

Also not good: Joe Thomas, the franchise's stalwart left tackle, has been sent to injured reserve with a serious arm injury. Carson Wentz, whom Cleveland famously passed on in last year's draft, stamped himself as an MVP candidate with a dominant performance against the Redskins on Monday night. Cody Kessler, meanwhile, might become Cleveland's third starting quarterback in as many weeks on Sunday against the Vikings in London. Blimey.

Yes, the Browns are in a bad place. Curious what NBA star and Ohio native LeBron James has to say about the situation?

LeBron said he has opinions on #Browns didn't want to share them but said, "I ain't been 1-22 at nothing. Nothing." â Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 24, 2017

Kind of a humblebrag, but whatever. I tried to find James' worst NBA game, and the ugliest performance I could uncover was a 2-of-18 shooting performance in Game 1 of the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Celtics. Still, 2-of-18 > 1-22. Ball don't lie.