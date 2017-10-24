Where in the world is JuJu Smith-Schuster's bike?

  • By Daniel Greco
Two days after the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, one of their young stars lost his only means of transportation. Rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who caught his 3rd touchdown pass of the season on Sunday, awakened Tuesday morning to find his bike had been stolen.

After he was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Smith-Schuster bought a bike to ride around the city of Pittsburgh. The NFL's youngest player doesn't have a car, and he's never received a driver's license.

Smith-Schuster has taken to social media to raise awareness about his missing bike. He even started his own hashtag, #TeamFindJuJusBike.

Fellow wide receiver Antonio Brown has offered up a reward for the missing bike.

If you find any information, make sure you get on social media and contact Brown so you can receive two free tickets for the next Steelers' home game.

