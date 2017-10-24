Cowboys to sign Mike Nugent with Dan Bailey hurt

The Dallas Cowboys found their stand-in kicker.

With Dan Bailey hurt, the Cowboys are signing veteran Mike Nugent, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. Dallas later confirmed the news and announced that defensive end Damontre Moore had been cut in a corresponding move.

Bailey injured his groin in Sunday's win over the 49ers and is expected to miss several weeks. Veteran safety Jeff Heath replaced Bailey for Sunday's game, going 2 of 3 on extra points and handling kickoff duties.

Nugent spent the past seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was waived last December after a slew of misses, including six botched PATs. The 35-year-old spent the offseason with the New York Giants before being released during final cuts.

Nugent has a career 80.8 field goal rate in stints with the Bengals, Cardinals, Buccaneers and Jets.