Jarvis Landry will not face discipline for alleged incident

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry will not face league discipline for an alleged domestic violence battery investigation from April of this year.

NFL investigators concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, a leageu spokesperson told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Tuesday.

In August, the Broward County State Attorney's office said Landry was being investigated for possible domestic battery. The alleged incident involved the mother of Landry's child, and police investigated the matter at the time of the incident and did not prosecute. Landry cooperated and also provided information to the Dolphins at the time.

Last month, the Broward County State Attorney's Office announced it would not file any charges against Landry.

"I am very thankful that this matter is over and my family and I can put this behind us now," Landry said in a statement last month, per the Miami Herald. "I greatly respect the Broward County State Attorney's Office for their hard work and thorough investigation into this matter and I am thankful that they were able to come to a conclusion that reaffirms the true facts that no crime was committed."