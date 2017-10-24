Fantasy Bench Regrets: Week 7

The Checkdown's weekly collection of sad tweets about Fantasy Football stars riding the bench.

This week featured some of the best individual Fantasy Football performances this season. Ezekiel Elliott went for 39.9 points, while Amari Cooper scored 33 points. If you had either of those guys starting, they probably put your Fantasy team on their back, and carried you to victory. But if you left other solid performers on your bench, you probably made a dent in the kitchen table with all of your regretful head banging. Lesson learned.

However, next time you tinker with your lineup, make sure these players are not on your bench.

Oakland Raiders WR Amari Cooper

Fantasy Points: 33 points

Starting Percentage: 51.1%

Cooper is the Raiders No. 1 option and he should be in your starting lineup on a regular basis. Leaving him on the bench is just foolishness at this point. Cooper ranks fifth in targets so far this season, and with Derek Carr's return, expect the AC/DC combo to be rocking stadiums once again.

So Iâm already getting destroyed in fantasy today bc Amari Cooper put up 44pts. Onto the next week pic.twitter.com/invUQvdiq5 â Braeden Mueller (@Bmulesports) October 22, 2017

Checking my fantasy scores today, knowing I benched Amari Cooper on Thursday and his 44 points are staring into my regretful soul pic.twitter.com/jmhsulrCW5 â Brandon McKenna (@McDirtyBird) October 22, 2017

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE OJ Howard

Fantasy Points: 21.8 points

Starting Percentage: 1%

The rookie tight end might finally be coming into his own in the Buccaneers' offense. After sputtering the first few weeks of the season, Howard had six catches, two of which were TDs. Keep an eye on the match-ups. He might be a reliable tight end in the coming weeks.

OJ Howard is on my bench in both my leagues because fantasy football is stupid #NoOneCaresAboutYourFFTeam â Brandon Schmidt (@Duke_Of_QA) October 22, 2017

Oh lovely, Zeke and OJ Howard chillin on the bench this week. Goodbye 50+ pts. FML â JayBo (@ImJusSayingTho) October 22, 2017

>whne u start adam humpheries as your flex instead of OJ howard pic.twitter.com/4kqIWxWMUK â We Cora Now (@AlsottSP) October 22, 2017

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

Fantasy Points: 19.8 points

Starting Percentage: 15.9%

A starting running back in an offense that just lost their franchise QB is somehow starting in only 15.9% of Fantasy leagues?! That's crazy. He's showing his owners why it's not even a question whether or not you should start him.

Aaron Jones is going off on my bench right now. pic.twitter.com/SYx0zVPELh â Michael Chittum Jr. (@MChittumJr) October 22, 2017

Oakland Raiders TE Jared Cook

Fantasy Points: 10.7

Starting Percentage: 31.5%

Cooper wasn't the only Raider making hay this week. Up against the vaunted Chiefs defense, Cook recorded six catches for 107 yards, and he almost had a touchdown. Of course, "almost" doesn't amount to much in Fantasy value. Now's the time for Cook to start cooking.

If you wanted to know how my day is going, in one of my fantasy leagues I have Derek Carr, Tyreek Hill, and Jared Cook on my bench â matt wiacek (@MatthewWiacek) October 20, 2017

Jared cook getting some quality points... And i left him on my bench pic.twitter.com/93U1kFyCMJ â Soy un Maldito perro (@anto4hunnid) September 10, 2017

Chicago Bears Defense

Fantasy Points: 29 points

Starting Percentage: 1.7%

Da Bears are back! They may not be the famous 1985 Bears defense, but they have performed quite well the past two weeks. They single handedly beat the Carolina Panthers, thanks to two touchdowns by safety Eddie Jackson on the anniversary of his injury.

Why in the world did I listen to packers fans telling me to bench the bears defense... â Dan DeYoung (@aquapigeon) October 15, 2017