Colts assistant Robert Mathis arrested on DWI charge

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive star and current assistant coach Robert Mathis has been jailed on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated.

Hamilton County Jail records show the 36-year-old Mathis was arrested on the misdemeanor charge early Tuesday in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel. A police department spokesman didn't immediately respond to messages seeking details.

Mathis retired as a player at the end of last season following a 14-year career with the Colts, during which he was named to the Pro Bowl six times. He holds the team's record with 123 sacks. Mathis is now on the Colts coaching staff as a pass rush consultant.

"We are aware of the incident involving Robert Mathis last night," the Colts said in a statement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

An NFL spokesperson told Pelissero that the league will review the matter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report