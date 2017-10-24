Eagles LB Jordan Hicks feared to have torn Achilles

As Philadelphia celebrates Carson Wentz, and the Eagles earning a dominating NFC East division lead, some sobering injuries lurk in the background.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks is feared to have suffered an Achilles tear in Monday's win over the Redskins. Hicks will undergo an MRI to confirm the extent of the injury.

Philly.com first reported the news.

Hicks was carted off the field after just the second play of the game.

A rising playmaker, Hicks earned 19 tackles for the season. His absence will thin out the Eagles second-level and particularly hurt in coverage, where Hicks excelled chasing tight ends and running backs.

Hick's injury came on the same day that star left tackle Jason Peters left with a substantial knee injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports it's believed Peters tore his MCL but will undergo an MRI to confirm.