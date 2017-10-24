Broncos HC: Struggling offense 'not a Trevor problem'

The Denver Broncos were shut out for the first times since 1992 in their 21-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The offensive ineptitude was the low point of a four-week struggle in which Denver has dropped three games, falling to 3-3 on the season. Since starting 2-0, the Broncos haven't scored more than 16 points in a contest and are averaging 10.5 points per game.

"We're right where we're at, we're 3-3 for a reason," Siemian said after the loss, via ESPN.com. "The last two weeks I haven't gotten it done, I've got to play better, that's the bottom line."

Siemian has struggled for stretches during the Broncos skid, tossing five interceptions in four games to just two touchdowns. Despite shouldering the blame, the problems haven't been only on the quarterback. The Broncos offensive line hasn't blocked anyone in years. And the receiving corps has been dealing with injuries and inconsistent play -- A.J. Derby and Bennie Fowler were his top pass-catchers Sunday.

On Monday, coach Vance Joseph cited the totality of the offense's problems around the quarterback when unequivocally stating that he's sticking with Siemian.

"Absolutely, he's our quarterback," Joseph said. "It's not what I've seen from Trevor, it's the entire unit. He can't play well if he's not being protected in certain spots. Now he hasn't been perfect, either, he can play better, absolutely, but it's not a Trevor problem, it's a unit problem. ... We've got to coach better and play better.''

Siemian's teammates continued to go to bat for the quarterback, who has been battered again this season behind a porous offensive line.

"People are going to blame whoever they want to," Demaryius Thomas said. "We aren't worried about that. ... I have Trevor's back, I don't care what anybody says. The man is a warrior to me, he got hit too much. He's probably got a broken nose. ... I don't care what they say, it's what we got to do, as an offense, to get better. ... Realistically the past two weeks is not us."

Any calls for a QB change are premature at this point. A statuesque Brock Osweiler certainly isn't the answer behind this offensive line. Paxton Lynch remains injured.

With games at Kansas City, at Philadelphia and home against New England on tap, the Broncos have a tough stretch to keep from sinking further into the hole they've dug.