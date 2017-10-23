Carson Wentz shines in Eagles' win over Redskins

The Philadelphia Eagles maintained the NFL's best record (6-1), riding four Carson Wentz touchdown passes to a 34-24 victory over the Washington Redskins in Week 7. Here's what we learned in Monday night's action:

1. Courtesy of back-to-back scintillating performances on national television, Wentz has announced his arrival as a leading MVP candidate. Featuring dual-threat traits that conjure up images of a young Brett Favre or Ben Roethlisberger, Wentz has been an improvisational wizard boasting prototypical size, and elite arm talent.

After completing just one pass in the first quarter, Wentz bent the game to his will thereafter, tossing three touchdown passes in less than nine minutes of game time to close out the first half and open the second. He unleashed a gorgeous 64-yard scoring bomb to Mack Hollins, showcased enviable touch and accuracy with an in-stride 46-yard rainbow to Zach Ertz and played peek-a-boo in a crowd of Redskins pass rushers to find Corey Clement for an unlikely 9-yard touchdown. To cap off his personal highlight reel, Wentz answered an impressive Kirk Cousins drive with an incredible sequence that featured a Houdini-like escape and scramble, a perfect sideline fade pass to Alshon Jeffery and a read-option scoring strike to Nelson Agholor.

"Very upset" that a division rival landed a franchise cornerstone in last year's draft, Redskins coach Jay Gruden recently marveled that Wentz has progressed as quickly as any quarterback he's ever seen. The numbers agree. The NFL's leader in touchdown passes already has more in seven games this season (17) than he managed his entire rookie season. After failing to record a three-touchdown game last year, he's now pulled off the hat-trick in three consecutive weeks -- a feat unmatched by any Eagles quarterback since Bobby Thomason more than 60 years ago.

As Doug Pederson pointed out last week, Wentz is "on track to be a special, special quarterback." It's easy to see why one opposing NFL head coach hailed Wentz as the gridiron messiah capable of ending the Eagles' six-decade championship drought.