London Calling: Rams handle the Cardinals

The flight from London to Los Angeles is a long one, but it's a little bit better when the Rams return with the W. Playing in front of 73,736 fans, in Twickenham Stadium, the Rams shut down the Cardinals offense, winning 33-0.

The highest scoring offense in the league continued to shine under head coach Sean McVay. Todd Gurley had his second 100-yard rushing game, with 106 yards rushing and a touchdown and the resurgence of quarterback Jared Goff has enhanced the Rams offense.

The Rams defense smothered running back Adrian Peterson and the Cardinals offense by holding them to under 200 yards of offense. They also forced two interceptions from quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton.

The Rams currently have a stranglehold on the NFC West division, with a half game lead on the Seattle Seahawks.