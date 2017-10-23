Marshawn Lynch appeal decision could come Tuesday

The Oakland Raiders should find out Tuesday if they'll have Marshawn Lynch for their next game, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Lynch's suspension appeals hearing was held Monday, and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was among those on the conference call, Rapoport reported. Peters, a close friend of Lynch's, pleaded with appeals officer James Thrash to overturn the one-game suspension.

Lynch was ejected during the first half of Thursday's win over the Chiefs after he ran onto the field and made contact with an official while trying to separate Peters from an on-field skirmish. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. He was suspended one game by the NFL on Friday.

In addition to having Peters take part in the appeal hearing, Lynch's team cited past examples of players who were not ejected from games after making contact with officials, Rapoport reported.

The Raiders hope to find out Tuesday if Lynch will be available to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

"I think we expect to hear something early in the week, hopefully by tomorrow," coach Jack Del Rio said Monday. "[It] would be the fairest thing so that the team can prepare."

Raiders teammate Donald Penn told NFL Network's Patrick Claybon last week that Lynch feels bad about what happened.

"He's going to learn from it ... to be honest with you, I don't think Marshawn knew that was a ref until it was too late," Penn said. "He just thought it was another player, just trying to get them all off and get things separated. He's going to learn from it, man, we're going to move on. They're all good friends. I'm just sad Marshawn wasn't able to finish the game because I know how much Oakland means to him and how much that win means to him."