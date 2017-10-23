Super dad Kirk Cousins balances football and fatherhood

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 23rd, 2017. This is the Extra Point.
Kirk Cousins was locked into football while his wife was giving birth to his first son, Cooper.
Kirk Cousins's wife could hear him on FaceTime w/ coaches while she was delivering their son. ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/pR161PGUZY pic.twitter.com/gGl4BMK7BQâ Adam Duerson (@adamduerson) October 23, 2017
Buccaneers Laterals: 11. Time taken: 45 seconds. Total yards: 68 yards. Net Yardage: -2 yards.
With the Bucs trailing by 3 points to the Buffalo Bills, they called the called the good old hook-and-ladder. Letâs just say it didnât work as planned.
The final play today in Buffalo... ï¿½ï¿½ #TBvsBUF pic.twitter.com/2Raz5eyFNuâ NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2017
All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones has no problem "Mossing" cornerback Malcom Butler.
You get a pedicure, you get a pedicure, you all get pedicures!
After the Saints defeated the Packers in Green Bay, head coach Sean Payton promised his players pedicures because they had to wear the uncomfortable metal screw-in cleats.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans bowled over a camerawoman on Sunday, luckily she was okay.
Mike Evans and cancer can only knock me down temporarily. Although, I wouldn't recommend either lol https://t.co/riLmRAVIl8â Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) October 22, 2017
Can confirm she is OK. @JennaCottrell the boss. @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/BnK1DyhCMBâ Toby Motyka (@TobyMotyka) October 22, 2017