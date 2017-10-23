Super dad Kirk Cousins balances football and fatherhood

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 23rd, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Kirk Cousins was locked into football while his wife was giving birth to his first son, Cooper.

Kirk Cousins's wife could hear him on FaceTime w/ coaches while she was delivering their son. ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/pR161PGUZY pic.twitter.com/gGl4BMK7BQ â Adam Duerson (@adamduerson) October 23, 2017

Buccaneers Laterals: 11. Time taken: 45 seconds. Total yards: 68 yards. Net Yardage: -2 yards.

With the Bucs trailing by 3 points to the Buffalo Bills, they called the called the good old hook-and-ladder. Letâs just say it didnât work as planned.

All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones has no problem "Mossing" cornerback Malcom Butler.

You get a pedicure, you get a pedicure, you all get pedicures!

After the Saints defeated the Packers in Green Bay, head coach Sean Payton promised his players pedicures because they had to wear the uncomfortable metal screw-in cleats.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans bowled over a camerawoman on Sunday, luckily she was okay.