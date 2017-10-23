Von Miller: Denver Broncos addressing our 'issues'

A day after their shutout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos don't seem to be hitting the panic button.

Speaking on NFL Total Access on Monday, Broncos linebacker Von Miller told NFL Network's Lindsay Rhodes that the team discussed its subpar performance in the 21-0 loss during a team meeting Monday.

"We came in today, just debriefed," Miller said. "Talked about some of the stuff we did well, some of the stuff we didn't do well. I mean, whenever you get beat 21-0, there are some issues, and we started the process of airing those out today."

The Broncos' struggles on offense Sunday were the primary culprit behind the loss. Coach Vance Joseph said he never considered switching out Trevor Siemian for Brock Osweiler during the game. He also said Siemian will remain the starter moving forward.

"He's our quarterback," Joseph told reporters. "It's a two-score game for most of the game so why make a change when we're still in the game? We had some good plays called; we missed some. We had three turnovers on the day, which is way too many. We had a punt return for a touchdown, which can't happen. It wasn't simply on Trevor."

Miller said the Broncos aren't placing blame on one facet of the team for Sunday's lackluster performance.

"We're a tight-knit group... we've been through adversity before," said Miller, who had two sacks in the loss. "We've been through these type of performances -- defensively and offensively -- before. It's a three-phase game, and no one really played well enough to win yesterday, and we're starting the process of getting ready for a great K.C. game, today."

Next Monday's Chiefs game kicks off a particularly brutal stretch of the schedule for the Broncos. After the the Chiefs, Denver will play the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. But Miller has a relatively simple strategy for how the Broncos can navigate through what could be a pivotal stretch of their season.

"We got to win," Miller said. "We gotta win, and that's what the NFL is all about ... once we get the wins, everything will fall into place."