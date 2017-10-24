Derek Carr among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 7.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Strong stats to consider:

» Carr completed 29 of 52 passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns for a 101.2 passer rating in a 31-30 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Power of the moment: On the Raiders' final drive, Carr needed all four downs near midfield to keep the team alive on a completion to Cook, and then turned to the tight end to make another great catch on third-and-10 to put Oakland inside Kansas City's 5.

» Vote for Carr for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 7

Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Strong stats to consider:

» Jackson became the first player in NFL history to have multiple 75+ yard defensive touchdowns in a game. Jackson recovered a fumble for a touchdown and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Power of the moment: Jackson scooped up a botched pitch by Panthers wideout Curtis Samuel and dashed 75 yards up the sideline for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.

» Vote for Jackson for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 7

Travis Benjamin, Los Angeles Chargers

Strong stats to consider:

» Benjamin returned a punt for a 65-yard touchdown and caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers as the Chargers shut out the Denver Broncos 21-0.

Power of the moment: The Chargers iced the game with a methodical, 10-play, 92-yard drive that ended with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Rivers to Travis Benjamin, securing redemption for their heartbreaking opening-weekend loss.

» Vote for Benjamin for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 7

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Strong stats to consider:

» Elliott rushed for 147 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns while adding a 72-yard touchdown reception in the Cowboys' 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Power of the moment: Elliott hauled in a second-half screen lob from Prescott and barreled 72 yards into the end zone to carve out a 24-point Dallas lead.

» Vote for Elliott for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 7

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Strong stats to consider:

» Wentz completed 17 of 25 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 34-24 victory over the Washington Redskins on Monday.

Power of the moment: Wentz completed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins in the second quarter to help spearhead the Eagles' comeback in the first half against the Redskins.

» Vote for Wentz for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 7