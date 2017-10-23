JuJu and Le'Veon have that new friendship glow

Ah, the warm glow of new friendship.

Is there anything better than meeting someone and immediately reaching an unspoken understanding you're going to be tight for life? Just ask Le'Veon Bell and rookie wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who are having a ball as top weapons in Todd Haley's offense in Pittsburgh. The new bond went next level after Smith-Schuster scored his third touchdown of the season in the Steelers' Week 7 win over the Bengals.

Smith-Schuster and Bell celebrated like boys on the playground, reenacting a game of hide-and-go-seek that was just about the most adorable thing you'll see on a football field that doesn't involve a) a young child running onto the field to retrieve a kicking tee or b) a golden retriever tracking a frisbee from a distance of 60-plus yards.

How wholesome and respectable was the celebration? Jim Nantz -- that Jim Nantz -- Jim "Here son, take my pre-owned tie as a token of generosity" Nantz -- Jim "I live under an oak tree at Augusta" Nantz -- was moved to praise this child-like display by grown men.

"I've got to give this one major style points," Nantz said during the CBS telecast.

You see? Jimmy had no choice but to drop a NANTZ BOMB of approval. Feel the class.

Come to think of it, maybe this is why Martavis Bryant was being all salty on Instagram after the game. It's one thing to be bypassed as Big Ben's favorite non-Antonio Brown receiver. It's another to be excluded from hide-and-go-seek, a game that's never placed limits on participation.

Excluding Martavis is akin to a declaration of friendship war. Let's hope the boys put this behind them. Nobody likes to be left out.