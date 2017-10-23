T.Y. Hilton apologizes to Colts O-line after insults

On Sunday, T.Y. Hilton lost points in the locker room for pointing fingers at everyone but himself.

One day later, the Colts wide receiver is busy mending fences.

"I'd like to apologize to the O-line ... I stabbed them in the back, and I was wrong," Hilton said, per Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star, adding that he planned to speak with each blocker "man to man."

Hilton's desire to patch things up is the result of the pass-catcher lashing out after the team's 27-0 loss to Jacksonville, saying of his fellow wideouts: "We (were) winning our matchups. The O-line just got to play better."

It wasn't a good look for Hilton, but he's not entirely wrong. The Colts line was blown to pieces on Sunday, allowing an unbelievable 10 sacks against Jacksonville's powerful front seven.

Totalling two grabs for 27 yards, Hilton didn't exactly take the game into his own hands, but Indy's linemen on Monday took the high road.

"Do we like the comments? No," said left tackle Anthony Castonzo. "But we realize this is the time to band together ... not separate."

Added Castonzo: "We're offensive linemen, we're used to everything coming down on us."

This is nothing unusual. Teams in turmoil -- and this year's Colts fit the bill -- invariably face waves of in-house unrest as frustrated players watch the hopes of August vanish into thin air.

Right now in Indy, there's plenty of blame to go around.