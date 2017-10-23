Eddie Jackson has career best game on anniversary of injury

What a difference a year (and a ton of perseverance) makes. On October 22, 2016, Bears rookie safety Eddie Jackson -- then playing at Alabama -- broke his leg while returning a punt against Texas A&M. The All-American had racked up 24 total tackles and a 55-yard pick-six in 8 weeks of play that season. The injury effectively ended his collegiate career, but instead of sulking, Jackson began focusing on his comeback.

I just want to say thank you to everyone for checking on me and all the prayers all I know is how to bounce back...God Is In Controlï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½RTR!! â Eddie Jackson (@EJackson_4) October 23, 2016

Fast forward 365 days late and Jackson had the performance of his career in the Bears' 17-3 victory over the Panthers. He started off with a 75-yard fumble return touchdown in the first quarter:

Then Jackson followed it up with a 76-yard pick-six in the second quarter:

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jackson is the first player to have two 75-plus-yard defensive touchdowns in one game.

Jackson, the 112th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, had already racked up 23 tackles in six games prior to his stellar performance on Sunday. This isn't Jackson's first redemption story, though. In April 2014, he tore his ACL, but returned in September, managing to start 10 games and contribute 41 tackles. In January 2016, Jackson won a national title with Alabama and was named the defensive MVP of the championship game.

There's some cliche quote about using lemons to make lemonade that could be used here, but it wouldn't do him justice. Props to Jackson on his amazing comeback journey and for being a source of inspiration for athletes facing the same struggles.