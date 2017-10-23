Le'Veon Bell voices frustrations on Burfict's play

The latest Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game included another round of complaints about linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

On the first play of the Steelers' 29-14 victory, Burfict was in the pile after a Le'Veon Bell two-yard run. The linebacker then appeared to kick at the facemask of Pittsburgh fullback Roosevelt Nix as the pileup untangled. There was no flag on the play.

"I guess he said he didn't see it," Bell said of the official after the game, via The Cincinnati Enquirer. "So, we had to continue playing football."

The Steelers' running back later come out stronger on Twitter:

"Yeah, it is a rivalry game. You kind of expect that," Bell said of the heated fued between the Steelers and Bengals. "It is what it is. I just don't like when guys come and do dirty plays. It is okay to play tough and try to hit guys hard in the course of the play, that's fine, but I don't like unnecessary roughness or things that happen after the play.

"My fullback got kicked in the face. That's just not football to me. I don't think that's a respectable play. For me, I just like to play respectable football. Whether you play tough or whatever it is, within the play, it is all fine. After the play, unnecessary things, trying to hurt people, I don't like that."

Burfict has been the center of the Steelers' ire for hits on Antonio Brown and Bell in previous seasons. We'll see if the linebacker, who was suspended for the first three games of the 2017 season, is punished by the NFL for his latest antics that added more fuel to the fire.