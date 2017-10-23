Texans LT Duane Brown ends lengthy holdout

Duane Brown is back.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the veteran left tackle has returned to work with the Texans, ending his lengthy holdout, per a source.

Missing all of training camp and the first six games of Houston's season in search of a new deal, Brown is now eligible to play for the Texans -- or be traded.

Barring the unforeseen, #Texans LT Duane Brown is back to play for his team, not get traded. They get a star LT back for the final 10 games â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2017

Under contract through next season, the 32-year-old Brown is physically ready to practice, Rapoport was told, with the bookend saying all along that he planned to play this season.

In his absence, Chris Clark has filled in at left tackle for a Texans team off to a 3-3 start with promising rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson under center.

It's a boon to have Brown return. The Texans can use his help and experience, especially if they truly plan to hold on to him. We'll find out soon enough.