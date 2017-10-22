Sunday’s Best: The Sacksonville Jaguars

When the Jacksonville Jaguars took the field in Indianapolis to face the Colts, they were tied for first place with the Tennessee Titans. Once the clock started, the Jaguars took care of business.

Blake Bortles threw for 330 yards with a touchdown to tight end Marcedes Lewis, while running back T.J. Yeldon lead the way with 122 yards on the ground. In total, the Jaguars amassed 518 yards of offense.

On defense, Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson and company continued their dominance by shutting out the Colts. The Jaguars are the first team to record multiple games with 10+ sacks in a season since the Chicago Bears in 1985.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Shot on a Samsung Galaxy Note8

With the victory, the Jaguars keep pace with the Titans and remain tied for first with a 4-3 record.