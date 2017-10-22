Justin Timberlake headlines Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Global superstar Justin Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on NBC at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, it was confirmed tonight.

A multi-talented actor and musician, Timberlake has won ten Grammys and numerous other awards. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, he rapidly became a highly respected musician, winning two Grammys for his debut solo album, "Justified." He's been recognized for a range of performances, including Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Dance Recording and Best Music Video. Timberlake was most recently nominated for an Academy Award® for the song "CAN'T STOP THE FEELING!" from the film Trolls for which he won his 10th Grammy.

A gifted actor, Timberlake has appeared in diverse films including: Alpha Dog, Black Snake Moan, Shrek The Third and The Social Network. He has also won four Emmys for his appearances on "Saturday Night Live.' Timberlake is a co-star of the upcoming film Wonder Wheel, which opens later this year.

This will be Timberlake's third time performing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, giving him the distinction of having the most appearances by an individual entertainer. He previously performed at Super Bowls XXXV and XXXVIII.

This announcement is just the beginning. Leading up to Super Bowl LII, fans may visit Pepsi.com for behind-the-scenes looks into Timberlake's journey to the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, as well as other surprises along the way.

Timberlake joins an esteemed list of recent halftime acts including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Madonna, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, U2 and more.

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. Last year's show was the most-watched musical event of all-time across all platforms and the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime performance in history through broadcast and digital channels, reaching more than 150 million unique people, garnering more than 80 million views and totaling 260 million minutes watched. Super Bowl LII and Halftime Show will be broadcast by NBC from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

Super Bowl LII marks Pepsi's sixth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 16th year as an NFL partner. Pepsi and the NFL have teamed again to provide fans with a halftime experience worthy of pop-culture's biggest stage.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show is an NFL Network Production and will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner and directed by Hamish Hamilton.

Visit Pepsi.com leading up to Super Bowl LII to see what this historic Halftime Show has in store for fans. For more information about Super Bowl LII, visit SuperBowl.com.