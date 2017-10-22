Jay Cutler (ribs) will likely miss 'TNF' game vs. Ravens

Miami was forced to turn to its backup quarterback during Sunday's 31-28 victory over the New York Jets.

Jay Cutler suffered a chest injury during the third quarter of the the Dolphins' win and didn't return to the game. Matt Moore replaced Cutler at quarterback.

Cutler is feared to have suffered a cracked rib and is headed for X-rays, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of his condition. Pending test results, Cutler will likely miss Miami's Thursday night tilt against the Baltimore Ravens, with a chance of a return the following week, Rapoport added.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase told reporters after the win that Cutler was still being evaluated and would undergo an MRI to see the severity of the injury.

Cutler, whose time as a Dolphin had gotten off to a disastrous start up until Miami's comeback win over Atlanta last week, was having perhaps his best game of the season before the injury. Cutler had completed 12 of 16 attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, New York held a 21-14 lead prior to his exit.

Moore last appeared in Miami's AFC Wild Card game against Pittsburgh last season, in which he completed 29 of 36 passes for 289 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Dolphins lost that game to the Steelers, 30-12.

Moore completed one of his first two passes for 21 yards on Sunday. He ended up completing 13 of 21 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the win.