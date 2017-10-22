Jay Cutler (chest) questionable to return vs. Jets

Miami has been forced to turn to its backup.

Jay Cutler (chest) is questionable to return to the Dolphins' game against the New York Jets, the team announced. Matt Moore replaced Cutler after the quarterback suffered the injury early in the third quarter.

Cutler, whose time as a Dolphin had gotten off to a disastrous start up until Miami's comeback win over Atlanta last week, was having perhaps his best game of the season before the injury. Cutler had completed 12 of 16 attempts for 138 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as Miami built a 21-14 lead prior to his exit.

Moore last appeared in Miami's AFC Wild Card game against Pittsburgh last season, in which he completed 29 of 36 passes for 289 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Dolphins lost that game to the Steelers, 30-12.

Moore completed one of his first two passes for 21 yards on Sunday.