Carson Palmer suffers arm injury, out for rest of game

A ragged season for the Arizona Cardinals took another disappointing turn on Sunday.

Quarterback Carson Palmer exited the team's matchup against the Rams in the second quarter with a left arm injury. Replaced by Drew Stanton, Palmer was officially ruled out for the game after halftime.

The loss of running back David Johnson has been tough to recover from for the Cardinals this season. Any lasting injury to Palmer could be disastrous to this team's chances of mounting a run to the playoffs. The addition of Adrian Peterson gave the team a one-week boost, but ultimately this is a team which has been lucky to record three wins. Trailing 20-0 before Stanton entered the game Sunday, this is the second game in which the Cardinals haven't been particularly competitive.

Palmer was throwing the ball better than his numbers indicated this season, but the team's lack of pass protection and erratic running game has limited the Cardinals' offense. The same was true in London, where the Rams started to get consistent pressure on Palmer in the second quarter. He finished with 122 yards on 18 attempts.

If there is any bright spot to the injury, it's that the Cardinals' bye comes up in Week 8 after the return stateside. He'll have time to recover, but it's uncertain how serious the injury is. Palmer held his arm awkwardly as he headed to the locker room with the injury. It came on a play where Palmer was hit hard by Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree, who came on a blitz.

We can only hope that the play doesn't prove to be a decisive blow to coach Bruce Arians' band of aging stars.