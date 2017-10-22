Teddy Bridgewater's return? Week 10 at the earliest

Patience with injuries could soon pay off for the Minnesota Vikings.

Teddy Bridgewater (knee) could return as early as Week 10, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on GameDay Morning Sunday. The former first-round pick, who lost his entire third season due to a gruesome injury in 2016, was cleared by doctors and returned to Vikings practice this past week.

With Sam Bradford (knee) also on the mend, Rapoport mentioned that the Vikings could be rapidly approaching a Week 10 scenario where Bradford, Bridgewater and interim starter Case Keenum are all healthy at once, forcing head coach Mike Zimmer into a fascinating decision.

The Vikings face the Ravens Sunday in Minnesota before a game at Cleveland and a Week 9 bye.