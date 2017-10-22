Injuries: Benjamin, Kalil expected to play for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will be without their defensive leader in Luke Kuechly (concussion) today against the Chicago Bears, but their offense should have all of its firepower ready.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported both receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and offensive lineman Ryan Kalil (neck) are expected to play. The two were listed as questionable heading into the weekend.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking ahead of Week 7's slate of games:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars are not expecting running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) to play against the Indianapolis Colts, Rapoport reported. The Jags are expected, however, to have receiver Marqise Lee (knee) available.

2. The Tennessee Titans are optimistic that running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) and tight end Delanie Walker (calf) will play against the Cleveland Browns, sources told Rapoport.

3. The Baltimore Ravens are expecting both receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and tight end Ben Watson (knee) to play against the Minnesota Vikings, Rapoport reported.

4. Buffalo Bills wideout Jordan Matthews (thumb) is expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though he will require a special glove to protect his injured digit, Rapoport reported.

5. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee, groin) is expected to be back against the Tennessee Titans, Rapoport reported.

6. Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross (knee) will likely miss the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rapoport reported, noting the speedster is just one more week away from a return.

7. Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder) is expected to play against the Denver Broncos, but he will work out pre-game to test the ailment, a source told Rapoport. Running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder) is "good to go," Rapoport added.

7. New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle) is slated to return to provide relief to the New York Giants' banged-up receiving core against the Seattle Seahawks, Rapoport reported.