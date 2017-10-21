Tomlinson, Smith, Jones-Drew honored at alma mater

Three NFL Network analysts -- LaDainian Tomlinson, Steve Smith, Sr., and Maurice Jones-Drew -- were honored at their alma mater this weekend.

Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson presented the "Hometown Hall of Famer" plaque to Texas Christian University making it the 115th school to become an "Official School of the Pro Football Hall of Fame." Tomlinson attended TCU from 1997-2000.

The University of Utah enshrined Steve Smith, Sr. into the Crimson Club Hall of Fame. Smith attended the university from 1999-2000.

Maurice Jones-Drew joined the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame and was honored during a ceremony at halftime of the UCLA-Oregon football game. Jones-Drew attended UCLA from 2003-2005.

Highlights from tonight's Hometown Hall of Famer ceremony Presented by @Ford for #PFHOF17 Class Member @LT_21 on the campus of @TCU pic.twitter.com/oteYxc1C8F â Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) October 21, 2017