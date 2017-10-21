Browns DC Williams: We're turning Myles Garrett loose

He's been featured in plenty of promotional programming and material, but we still haven't gotten the full-blown Myles Garrett Experience in the NFL.

That changes Sunday, according to Gregg Williams.

"He played well (versus Houston) and he played dominant in a lot of phases, and you're going to see him play more this week," the Browns defensive coordinator said Friday. "It was the next step and I was holding my breath it wasn't going to set him back, and it hasn't set him back. He's had a very good week of practice, so we're turning him loose."

Garrett played 36 snaps (32 on defense, four on special teams) in last week's loss to Houston, recording his third sack of the season in the process. Cleveland's defense was again noticeably better with Garrett on the field, pressuring Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson so frequently, his average time to throw in the game was nearly a half-second faster (2.63 seconds) than his season average (3.12 seconds), per Next Gen Stats. Garrett's pressure alone forced Watson to throw an interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Jason McCourty.

Then again, Watson still completed 17 of 29 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns (with the interception).

The week prior, Garrett played just 19 snaps in a loss to the New York Jets, which served as his professional debut. He recorded two sacks in that game.

In case mental math on the fly isn't your thing (don't worry, you aren't alone), here's a little perspective on the figures we just provided you: Demarcus Lawrence has played 246 snaps, with 221 coming on defense, and has a league-leading 8.5 sacks. On average, Lawrence is recording one sack every 26.47 defensive snaps. Jacksonville's Calais Campbell, who's considered to be having one of the league's best seasons at the position, has 8.0 sacks on 373 plays (309 defensive snaps). He averages one sack every 38.625 defensive snaps.

Garrett, meanwhile -- 55 plays, 51 defensive snaps, 3.0 sacks -- is averaging one sack every 18.33 defensive snaps.

Strap yourself in, because we're rocketing out of realism with this projection just to drive the point home. Garrett's Cleveland counterpart, Emmanuel Ogbah, played 811 defensive snaps last season. With Garrett's current rate of snaps per sack, he projects to record an astounding 44.24 sacks over an identical full season of work.

Now, seeing as the single-season record has stood firm at Michael Strahan's 22.5 (take your debates over the final sack of Brett Favre elsewhere), we know that won't happen. But it further illustrates how dominant Garrett has been in so little time, and also serves as a reason to tune in for a full game of Garrett on Cleveland's defense.

Against a Titans squad that features Marcus Mariota, who's still returning to full speed from a hamstring injury, Garrett stands to make a sizable impact. The intrigue alone is worth your time.