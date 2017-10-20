Aaron Rodgers thanks fans after surgery

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 20th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Aaron Rodgers thanked fans after he underwent surgery for his collarbone

The Packers officially placed A-Rod on injured reserve today, effectively ending his season. Get to know Brett Hundley, the man stepping in to fill those shoes, in our story today.

The Colts made Tyler's wish a reality

Thanks @MakeAWish for bringing Tyler by to meet the squad! pic.twitter.com/ppKAJVIt2A â Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 20, 2017

Marshawn Lynch = Darth Vader?

Marshawn Lynch doing a voice over for Darth Vader is the best thing Iâve seen all day. pic.twitter.com/TbewnLoeN6 â Asiaâ¢ (@AsiaRonee) October 20, 2017

How big of a game did Amari Cooper have against the Chiefs last night?

Amari Cooper's 210 receiving yards on #TNF:

- Career high

- 2nd-most in a game in @RAIDERS history

- Most by a player in a game this season â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 20, 2017

By the way, how exciting has Thursday Night Football been this year?

Last night's back-and-forth scoring match between the Raiders and the Chiefs went down to the wire, with an insane finish and an upset victory for Oakland. In fact, five of the six games played on TNF this season have been decided by less than 6 points.

Adrian Peterson is the first NFL player to play in London twice in one season.

Adrian Peterson will be pulling of a rare double in 2017 - 2 games in London & 2 bye weeks https://t.co/tO08EADcIL â Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) October 10, 2017

Nate Robinson, the former NBA star (and three-time champion of the Slam Dunk Contest), was also a football all-star in college and high school

Former @NBA staple @nate_robinson was a HS & college football ï¿½ï¿½ ... but could he have played in the @NFL? ï¿½ï¿½ (via atlhawks3/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/wFczMhETdf â The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 20, 2017

Could today's NBA stars translate their talents from the courts to the gridiron? We explored that idea earlier this week.