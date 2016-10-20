News  

 

 

Game facts: Falcons at Patriots (Patriots facts)

Print
More Columns >

Brady at 40:  Tom Brady is currently on pace for 5,224 passing yards and 35 TDs, both of which would be NFL records for a 40-year-old QB. 

Mind-boggling stat:  The Patriots are still on pace for the worst total defense by any team since the 1970 merger (440.7 total YPG allowed).

Problems against the pass:  New England is the first team in NFL history to allow six straight 300-yard passing games to start a season.  

Is Gronk the GOAT?: Rob Gronkowski has 30 TD receptions since 2014 (most among all NFL tight ends). 

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0