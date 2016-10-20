Game facts: Falcons at Patriots (Patriots facts)

Brady at 40: Tom Brady is currently on pace for 5,224 passing yards and 35 TDs, both of which would be NFL records for a 40-year-old QB.

Mind-boggling stat: The Patriots are still on pace for the worst total defense by any team since the 1970 merger (440.7 total YPG allowed).

Problems against the pass: New England is the first team in NFL history to allow six straight 300-yard passing games to start a season.