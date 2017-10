Cooling off: After posting a 112.2 passer rating in his first two games of 2017, Matt Ryan has a 74.4 passer rating over his last three games.

Next Gen Stat: Matt Ryan’s passer rating against pressure has dropped nearly 40 points from 2016 to 2017 (104.9 in 2016, 65.7 in 2017).

Running free: Devonta Freeman has 3,609 scrimmage yards since 2015 (most among all RBs).