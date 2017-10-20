Meet Brett Hundley, the man replacing Aaron Rodgers

Brett Hundley's situation is the kind of premise you usually see in Hollywood football movies.

The star player goes down. The team's championship ambitions are suddenly in jeopardy. In comes the backup, young but unproven, and what happens next... well, you'll have to watch and find out.

Friday Night Lights. Varsity Blues. And now, the 2017 Green Bay Packers.

An injured Aaron Rodgers isn't good for anyone -- certainly not Packers fans who have come to rely on the QB's late game heroics and steady "R-E-L-A-X" leadership, nor professional football as a whole, now without one of the league's biggest stars for the remainder of the season.

On Sunday, Packers fans will watch a quarterback not named Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre start a regular season game for the team -- something Green Bay hasn't seen much of in the past 25 years. But for backup Brett Hundley, being thrust into the starting lineup is an opportunity he's prepared for.

"I've been doing this my whole life," Hundley said Wednesday to Packers.com. "Aaron's a Hall of Famer, and I want to be a Hall of Famer one day. I will lead this team. We're all going to have fun. We're all going to go out there and play football. It's still football at the end of the day, and our goals are still in front of us."

Hundley went from QB2 to QB1 after Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone during the first quarter of the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers lost the game 23-10 and Hundley's performance wasn't stellar, going 18-of-133 for 157 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

After the game, Coach Mike McCarthy put to rest any rumors that the team would pursue any trades or free agents. The Packers are going with Hundley moving forward, and he says he's ready.

"Our goals haven't changed, and they won't," Hundley said. "Everything is in front of us, and we can still get to where we want to go to. Obviously, everybody loves 12, but our goals are the same."

What do we know about Brett Hundley? As an NFL QB, there isn't a ton of data to review. In 2015, he as a fifth round pick out of UCLA, where he holds the school record for TD passes with 75. He's athletic -- he was the fastest QB of his draft year. He looked good in the preseason, but in truth, there's no real way to know how he'll play for the Packers.

As a person, though, Hundley seems every bit as interesting and well-rounded as the man he's replacing in the lineup.

On Twitter, he's demonstrated his love of food and cooking.

Got to dabble in a couple things off Post Oak Smokehouse's menu while out in Dallas ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#FoodLover #FoodBlogger #BBQ pic.twitter.com/3MONJ331zF â Brett A. Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) October 9, 2017

He's a gamer who likes competitive shooting games as much as he likes Mario Kart.

For all those who said they were good at Mario Kart 8 ï¿½ï¿½

Time to put some action behind them words.#TournamentStartsShortly#TheFightFor2nd pic.twitter.com/pvqUvZwnbR â Brett A. Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) August 29, 2017

Photography seems to be one of Hundley's other hobbies, as he's shown himself to be something of a shutterbug.

ï¿½ï¿½ Just your casual photographer pic.twitter.com/C8Ou6ubBum â Brett A. Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) June 25, 2017

He and Rodgers arrived at the beginning of the offseason dressed as the Men In Black, which would make Hundley Will Smith.

During the preseason, he took a Lambeau Leap... and that's something Packers fans are hoping to see more frequently now that Hundley will be their starting QB for the remainder of 2017.