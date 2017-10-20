Why you should follow Antonio Brown on social media

It takes a lot of skill and talent to become one of the top wide receivers in the league, but what does it take to be one of the most followed NFL athletes on social media?

Since entering the league in 2010, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has taken the league by storm both on the field and online. With Brown's infectious smile and killer dance moves, he has amassed a combined roughly three million followers on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are a few reasons why the NFL's best receiver is a must follow.

His dance moves are on par with professional dancers Mark Ballas and Derek Hough. Don't forget, he also was on Dancing with the Stars.

Did you see my Destiny 2 dance in the end zone?! Think you can match my moves? #ad pic.twitter.com/rJpawSYZ7U â Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 25, 2017

Brown's children may be some of the most adorable football kids around.

Brown's style is totally unique to him. Only a few people in the world can pull off these outfits.

While the rest of the NFL sleeps, the best wide receiver continues to grind.

If you want a peek behind the Steel Curtain, follow Brown on Instagram and Twitter.