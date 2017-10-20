Week 7 bold predictions: Packers' Brett Hundley goes off; Browns upset Titans

Throughout the 2017 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 7:
Packers backup QB gives fans hope for playoff returnThe Packers aren't in a bind anymore. The transition from Aaron Rodgers is nearly seamless when Brett Hundley takes the field as starting quarterback against the Saints. He throws for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns.
Chargers' young tight end has career dayWith Antonio Gates breaking the tight end touchdown record in Week 2, Hunter Henry is the guy Philip Rivers targets this weekend against the Broncos. Henry has a career day Sunday with at least 100 receiving yards.
The Browns will get their first win of the 2017 seasonCleveland defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and his sixth-ranked run D will shut down the Titans' sixth-ranked running game and force a less-than-100-percent-healthy Marcus Mariota to try to beat the Browns through the air. It won't work, and Cleveland will improve its record against Tennessee to 3-1 since 2014.
Big day at Lambeau for Brett HundleyI'm going to one-up Bucky Brooks and say Brett Hundley records four total touchdowns and leads the Packers to a victory over the Saints.