Albert Wilson's big TD draws social media reaction

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson scored one of the more spectacular touchdowns of the 2017 season on Thursday night against the Oakland Raiders.

Wilson scored on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter that actually deflected off the hands of Raiders cornerback Keith McGill and into the hands of a streaking Wilson, who then celebrated the rest of the way into the end zone.

It has to be seen (above) to be believed.

Plenty of players were impressed with Wilson's spectacular touchdown:

We will take that thank you ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Charcandrick West (@Charcandrick26) October 20, 2017

Hey @aaronmurray11 did you just see that play in the Chiefs/Raiders game? #AuburnGame2013 â Drew Butler (@DrewBut13r) October 20, 2017