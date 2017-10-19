Custom Patriots sneakers made from football leather

  • By Daniel Greco
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for October 19th, 2017. This is the Extra Point.

Tampa Bay is the home for Super Bowl LV.

It's official: Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers, will host the the Super Bowl for the third time in 2021.

At least you know these shoes are made of real leather.

DEs Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram are one of the league's most sackalicious (yes, we made that word up) duos.

The Cleveland Browns have changed quarterbacks 20 times since 2014.

Two wins ago, Johnny Manziel was the Browns quarterback. How crazy is that?

