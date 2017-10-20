NFL IQ quiz Week 7: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 7 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! We'll publish the answers at noon ET Saturday.

1. Who was the last Packers quarterback not named Aaron Rodgers to start a game?

2. The Cardinals-Rams game is a matchup of the NFL's youngest coach (Sean McVay, age 31) and it's third-oldest coach (Bruce Arians, age 65). Who are the only two current head coaches older than Arians?

3. The Cowboys and 49ers have met in six NFC Championship games since the 1970 merger, twice as many times as any other conference championship matchup. Can you name the 4 matchups that are tied for second place (three meetings in conference championship)?

4. The Falcons will face the Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl LI. Who was the last team to avenge a Super Bowl loss in the following regular season?

5. There has been only one teammate duo in the last 30 seasons to account for a higher percentage of their team's single-season scrimmage yards than Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown this season (64.9 percent). Who was it and for what team?

6. Carson Wentz is in line for the fourth-highest single-season passer rating in Eagles history (99.6). Can you name the three Eagles QBs to register a higher rating in a season?

7. The Broncos fell to 3-2 last week after losing to the previously-winless Giants. Can you name the last team to lose to a team that was 0-5 or worse and make the playoffs?

8. When the Giants host the Seahawks this weekend, they will try to avoid falling to 0-3 at home. When is the last time the Giants lost its first three home games of a season?

9. Adrian Peterson and the Cardinals will face Todd Gurley and the Rams this weekend. Peterson and Gurley are 2 of 10 running backs since 2000 who had 1,000-plus rushing yards and 10-plus rushing TDs as a rookie. How many of the other 8 can you name?

10. This season, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara have 445 and 317 scrimmage yards, respectively. Both RBs are on pace to surpass 1,000 scrimmage yards by the end of the season. When is the last time New Orleans had two RBs that finished the season with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards?