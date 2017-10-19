Luke Kuechly DNP Thursday; LB uncertain for Sunday

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly officially did not participate during Thursday's practice, but is making progress in the concussion protocol.

Kuechly was in a helmet and pads for the first time this week and participated in individual drills. He was held out of team drills, per multiple reports.

He sustained the injury amid Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was his third such injury in three years.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said "we'll see" when asked if the star linebacker would play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Kuechly has 29 solo tackles, two pass breakups and an interception over six games thus far.