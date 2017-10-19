Jared Goff raising money for CA wildfire relief efforts

Natural disasters have been a sad fact of life in our country for the past three months, from Hurricane Harvey in Texas, to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, to the wildfires of Northern California.

Texans star J.J. Watt showed just how powerful a celebrity voice could be in times of need when he raised nearly $40 million in disaster relief for Harvey victims in Houston and its surrounding areas. Now Rams quarterback Jared Goff has launched a GoFundMe page to help his hometown in need.

Here's Goff in his words:

Being from the Bay Area and more specifically the North Bay Area the recent fires in the Sonoma, Napa, and Santa Rosa area have hit literally close to home for me. Like many others from the area, I know many families that have been seriously affected by this tragedy by losing loved ones or entire homes. I wanted to start this fund to try and help some of those families and people in need at this time. I've been working with members of the local community there to make sure the money donated goes to the correct places. Along with my personal donation, I've set up this site to help raise money for the families affected by this tragedy. All of the funds donated will go directly to the fire survivors through the Sonoma County Fire Account.

After two days, Goff is more than halfway to his fundraising goal of $50,000. It doesn't have to stop there, either. Watt set his original goal at $200,000 and ended up raising 185 times that amount.

Yes, the internet can be weaponized for the betterment of mankind, too. Good for Goff and best wishes to everyone who's been affected by these recent events.

If you want to donate to Goff's cause, head over to his GoFundMe page.