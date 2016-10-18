Raiders game facts for TNF

Cold streak on offense: The Raiders had the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense in Weeks 1-2 of this season (35.5 PPG). Since then, they have the NFL's 2nd-worst scoring offense (13.3 PPG), ahead of only the Dolphins.

Where's Cooper?: Amari Cooper has the NFL's 4th lowest passer rating when targeted (54.8, min. 30 targets).

Looking for No. 1: The Raiders are the only team in the NFL this season without an INT on defense.